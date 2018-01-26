Penguins' Jean-Sebastien Dea: Packaged off to minors
Dea was reassigned to AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Friday.
Dea should look back fondly on this four-game stint with Pittsburgh, considering he was able to tally his first NHL goal. Outside of that tally, the 23-year-old didn't offer much in terms of fantasy value -- he recorded two PIM, one shot on goal and five hits. The Quebec native saw a mere 5:17 of ice time per game, which explains his demotion to the minors, where he will get significantly more minutes. The move allows the Pens activated Carter Rowney (upper body) off injured reserve once given the all-clear.
More News
-
Penguins' Jean-Sebastien Dea: Records goal against Hurricanes•
-
Penguins' Jean-Sebastien Dea: Recalled from minors•
-
Penguins' Jean-Sebastien Dea: Waived by club•
-
Penguins' Jean-Sebastien Dea: Secures one-year pact•
-
Penguins' Jean-Sebastien Dea: Given qualifying offer Monday•
-
Penguins' Jean-Sebastien Dea: Returned to AHL•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...