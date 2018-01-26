Dea was reassigned to AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Friday.

Dea should look back fondly on this four-game stint with Pittsburgh, considering he was able to tally his first NHL goal. Outside of that tally, the 23-year-old didn't offer much in terms of fantasy value -- he recorded two PIM, one shot on goal and five hits. The Quebec native saw a mere 5:17 of ice time per game, which explains his demotion to the minors, where he will get significantly more minutes. The move allows the Pens activated Carter Rowney (upper body) off injured reserve once given the all-clear.