Dea was promoted from AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Monday.

Dea's call-up doesn't bode well for Carter Rowney's (upper body) availability ahead of Tuesday's clash with San Jose. The 23-year-old Dea spent the NHL All-Star break down with the Baby Pens in order to continue working on his game. All told, in 37 minor-league contests, the center has notched 10 goals, 14 helpers and a plus-14 rating. Dea should continue to get a shot on Pittsburgh's fourth line as long as Rowney remains sidelined.