Penguins' Jean-Sebastien Dea: Recalled from minors
Dea was promoted from AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Friday.
Dea -- who was recently re-claimed off waivers by the Penguins -- will link up with the club after Dominik Simon (lower body) was placed on injured reserve. In his 20 games with the Devils, the 24-year-old Dea tallied three goals, two helpers and 27 shots while averaging 10:44 of ice time. Whether the natural center slots into the lineup versus Ottawa on Saturday will likely depend on the health of Patric Hornqvist (undisclosed).
More News
