Penguins' Jean-Sebastien Dea: Recalled from minors
Dea was called up from AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Wednesday.
Dea's promotion likely means Bryan Rust (upper body) will remain out of the lineup ahead of the team's three-game California road trip. The 23-year-old Dea leads the Baby Pens with nine goals and 14 helpers. As a natural center, the QMJHL product could allow coach Mike Sullivan to move Jake Guentzel back to the wing alongside Sidney Crosby or Evgeni Malkin.
