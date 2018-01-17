Dea was called up from AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Wednesday.

Dea's promotion likely means Bryan Rust (upper body) will remain out of the lineup ahead of the team's three-game California road trip. The 23-year-old Dea leads the Baby Pens with nine goals and 14 helpers. As a natural center, the QMJHL product could allow coach Mike Sullivan to move Jake Guentzel back to the wing alongside Sidney Crosby or Evgeni Malkin.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories