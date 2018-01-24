Dea scored his first NHL goal versus Carolina on Tuesday.

Dea fired home a one-timer on a 2-on-1 break, capitalizing on a fantastic feed from Bryan Rust. The 23-year-old Dea is currently filling out the fourth-line center role, which has allowed coach Mike Sullivan to move Jake Guentzel back to the wing. Even though Dea was able to find the back of the net, his limited minutes (4:31 per game) are a pretty clear indication he will rejoin the Baby Pens once Carter Rowney (upper body) is cleared to return.