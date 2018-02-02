Play

Dea was reassigned to AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Friday.

Despite recording his first NHL goal, Dea will be shipped back to the Baby Pens. The move shouldn't come as a surprise, however, considering he averaged a mere 5:29 of ice time in his five outings. In a corresponding transaction, the club activated Carter Rowney (upper body) off injured reserve.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories