Dea agreed to terms on a one-year, two-way contract with Pittsburgh on Monday.

Dea could be inline for larger role with the Pens this season as they haven't shored up the center position -- behind Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin. Carter Rowney appears to have the inside track for the third-line spot, but the fourth-line role likely won't be decided until closer to the end of training camp. The 23-year-old Dea would need to beat out Greg McKegg and Dominik Simon, but this is a positional battle worth monitoring heading into the 2017-18 campaign.