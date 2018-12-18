Dea was reassigned to AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Tuesday.

The Penguins utilized Dea in the three games after his latest call-up to the big stage, with the Quebec native scoring once over that span before sitting out the last three as a healthy scratch. At this juncture, the fifth-year center is better off on in the minors where he'll get heavy playing time.

More News
Our Latest Stories