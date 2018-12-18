Penguins' Jean-Sebastien Dea: Sent back to minors
Dea was reassigned to AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Tuesday.
The Penguins utilized Dea in the three games after his latest call-up to the big stage, with the Quebec native scoring once over that span before sitting out the last three as a healthy scratch. At this juncture, the fifth-year center is better off on in the minors where he'll get heavy playing time.
More News
-
Penguins' Jean-Sebastien Dea: Recalled from minors•
-
Penguins' Jean-Sebastien Dea: Claimed off waivers•
-
Devils' Jean-Sebastien Dea: Back on waiver wire•
-
Devils' Jean-Sebastien Dea: Claimed off waivers•
-
Penguins' Jean-Sebastien Dea: Designated for waivers•
-
Penguins' Jean-Sebastien Dea: Lands one-year deal•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 11
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...