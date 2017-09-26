Dea was on the waiver wire Tuesday as the Penguins made the move in order to reassign him to the minors, James Mirtle of The Athletic Torontoreports.

Dea was a dark horse candidate for Pittsburgh's third or fourth line center spots, but it appears his chance to secure that role won't materialize coming out of camp. The 23-year-old made his NHL debut last season -- logging 11:18 of ice time in his lone appearance. The center notched 18 goals and 16 helpers with the Baby Pens last year and will likely be on coach Mike Sullivan's shortlist of potential call-ups.