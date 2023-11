Carter was not at Monday's practice session due to an upper-body injury, Pens Inside Scoop reports.

Carter has played in just three of the Penguins' last four contests as he continues to find himself on the outside looking in. In fact, Carter's lone appearance during that stretch was when Pittsburgh was playing Carter's former club, the Los Angeles Kings. Even if cleared to play against Columbus on Tuesday, Carter may once again be a healthy scratch in favor of Vinnie Hinostroza.