Carter scored a goal during a 4-2 loss to the visiting Devils on Friday.

Carter, who has converted in consecutive contests, scored his sixth of the season, giving the Penguins a 2-1, second-period lead. The 37-year-old center converted after Pierre-Olivier Joseph drove to the net and passed to Carter, whose return pass ricocheted off Jonas Siegenthaler and past goalie Vitek Vanecek. Carter produced just one shot in 14:36 of ice time in the loss.