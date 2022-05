Carter scored a goal on six shots, logged three hits, blocked two shots and went minus-2 in Friday's 5-3 loss to the Rangers in Game 6.

Carter has four goals in his last four games, though all of his tallies in the postseason have come on Pittsburgh ice. The center has added 21 shots on net, 13 hits and a minus-5 rating while playing on the third line and second power-play unit.