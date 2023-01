Carter scored an empty-net goal on two shots and blocked two shots in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Coyotes.

Carter put the icing on the cake Sunday, helping the Penguins to end a six-game skid. The 38-year-old has three goals and two helpers over his last five contests, which followed a seven-game drought for the center. He's up to seven goals, 19 points, 62 shots on net, 42 hits, 37 blocks and a minus-2 rating through 36 outings.