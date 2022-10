Carter (upper body) took the ice Tuesday in a regular jersey, Pens Inside Scoop reports.

Carter seems to be trending in the right direction toward being available for Opening Night versus Arizona on Oct. 13. The veteran center racked up 45 points last season, his highest total since 2016-17 when he was with the Kings. If he can continue to produce at that level, Carter should offer top-half fantasy value even without much in the way of power-play production.