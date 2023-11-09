Carter, who was a healthy scratch for Pittsburgh's previous two games, will draw into the lineup Thursday versus LA, Penguins play-by-play announcer Josh Getzoff reports.

Carter has been held off the scoresheet through nine appearances this season, though he has recorded seven shots, four hits and three blocks. He's likely to serve in a fourth-line role while also getting work on the second power-play unit Thursday. Vinnie Hinostroza, who played in Pittsburgh's previous two contests, was reassigned to AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Thursday.