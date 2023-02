Carter scored a goal on three shots in Friday's 6-3 win over the Ducks.

Trips to Anaheim have often been a cure-all for what ails opposing offenses. In this case, it was helped Carter shake off an ugly 11-game point drought that saw him go minus-5 with 17 shots on net. The lack of offense lately has served to keep Carter firmly in a third-line role. He has eight tallies, 20 points, 82 shots on net, 55 hits, 42 blocked shots and a minus-6 rating through 48 appearances.