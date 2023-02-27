site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: penguins-jeff-carter-ends-seven-game-point-slump | sport: hockey | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nhl/reg/free/stories
Penguins' Jeff Carter: Ends seven-game point slump
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Carter had a goal in the Penguins' 7-3 win over Tampa Bay on Sunday.
Carter scored at 17:50 of the second period to increase Pittsburgh's edge to 5-2. It was his ninth goal and 21st point in 56 games in 2022-23. Carter snapped a seven-game scoring drought.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Fantasy Hockey Stories
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Corey Abbott
• 5 min read
Corey Abbott
• 5 min read
Michael Finewax
• 6 min read
Shawn Hutchinson
• 4 min read
Shawn Hutchinson
• 6 min read