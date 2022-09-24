site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
Penguins' Jeff Carter: Exits scrimmage early
RotoWire Staff
Sep 24, 2022
Penguins are evaluating Carter for an upper-body injury.
Carter left Saturday's scrimmage during the second period. The Penguins haven't provided any information on his status beyond the fact that he's being evaluated. He had 19 goals and 45 points in 76 games in 2021-22.
