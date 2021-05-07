Carter scored four goals in Thursday's chaotic 8-4 win over the Sabres.

Carter struck twice in the first period to stake the Penguins to a 2-1 lead. He put them ahead again with his hat trick goal in the second, then added an insurance tally in the third to cap off a remarkable performance. The 36-year-old center had six hat tricks in his career entering Thursday. For the season, he's up to 16 tallies, 13 assists, 151 shots on net and a plus-2 rating in 53 games between the Kings and the Penguins.