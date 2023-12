Carter scored a goal Thursday in a 4-2 win over Tampa Bay.

It was Carter's first goal of the season. He put the Pens up 3-2 in the third period with a shot from the slot off a quick feed from Matt Nieto. Carter has two points (one goal, one assist) in his last three games, but those are the only points he's put up this season. Over the last month, his ice time has mostly hovered in the seven-to-nine minute range, so there's not much opportunity for him to contribute for fantasy managers.