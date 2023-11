Carter picked up an assist Saturday in a 3-2 win over Toronto.

It was his first point of the season. It was his 14th game. Carter is nearing the sunset of his career, and he's toiling on the Pens' fourth line. Just two seasons ago, he was averaging 17:40 a night. Now, it's 9:46. Carter is no longer a fantasy factor, and it's hard to watch him slide in obscurity.