Carter (lower body) practiced without limitations ahead of Thursday's matchup with New Jersey, Seth Rorabaugh of TribLive.com reports.

Carter could be an option against the Devils if his injury concerns are behind him. Even if Carter is available, he is far from a lock for a spot in the lineup, especially considering he has zero points in 10 outings. If Carter does play, Vinnie HInstroza is the most likely candidate to be dropped from the lineup.