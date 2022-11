Carter (lower body) will be a game-time decision versus Washington on Wednesday, Penguins' play-by-play announce Josh Getzoff reports.

Carter could return after having been out of action for the club's previous three contests due to his lower-body issue. If cleared to play, Carter would almost certainly step into the third-line center role which could see Samuel Poulin dropped from the lineup depending on the health of Josh Archibald (undisclosed).