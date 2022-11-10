Carter logged an assist and two PIM in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Capitals.

Carter was out for three games due to a lower-body injuries. He skated on the third line for most of the contest, but he also filled in for a shift on defense when the Penguins had three blueliners unavailable. We wouldn't expect the 37-year-old to make a late-career position change -- he should continue playing a middle-six role up front. Carter has seven points (three on the power play), 20 shots on net, 10 hits, four PIM and a minus-2 rating through 10 appearances this season.