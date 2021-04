The Kings traded Carter to Pittsburgh in exchange for draft picks Sunday, Bob McKenzie of TSN reports.

Carter has eight goals and 19 points through 40 games this season and will provide the Penguins with some middle-six depth. With Evgeni Malkin (lower body) expected to return soon, the 36-year-old veteran could end up as the team's third-line center behind Malkin and Sidney Crosby. Carter has won two Stanely Cups and has 120 career playoff games under his belt.