Carter is being evaluated for a lower-body injury after leaving Thursday's game versus the Bruins, Mike DeFabo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Carter twice retreated to the locker room in the third period, and the second time was for the remainder of the contest. He picked up an assist prior to his exit, giving him five points through nine games in April. More information on Carter should be available before Saturday's game versus the Red Wings. The Penguins should be fine for their second-line center even if Carter misses time, as Evgeni Malkin is set to return from a suspension Saturday.