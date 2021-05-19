Carter scored a goal on three shots and added a pair of hits in Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Islanders in Game 2.

Carter received a Jared McCann centering pass in front, got a step around a New York defender and slid the puck through netminder Semyon Varlamov to give Pittsburgh a 2-0 first-period lead. The goal turned out to be the game-winner after Josh Bailey finally got the Islanders on the board late in the second period. The 36-year-old Carter has a goal and an assist through the first two games of the series, generating seven shots on goal.