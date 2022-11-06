Carter (lower body) is skating without a non-contact jersey Sunday, per Dave Molinari of Pittsburgh Hockey Now.
Carter has been sidelined since suffering a lower-body injury Oct. 29 against Seattle. It appears that the veteran forward is on track to return for Wednesday's contest in Washington. Carter logged a pair of goals and four assists through nine games to start the season.
