Carter (lower body) won't be available for Tuesday's tilt with the Bruins, Rob Rossi of The Athletic reports.

With the Penguins entering a back-to-back, Carter should probably be considered a long shot of ace the Sabres on Wednesday either, though he hasn't been officially ruled out. The veteran center is currently stuck in a five-game goal drought during which he has registered two assists, nine shots and four hits. Without Carter in the lineup, recent call-up Drew O'Connor figures to slot into a third-line center role.