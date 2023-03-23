Carter scored two goals on five shots in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Avalanche.

Carter put his 11-game goal drought to rest in a big way Wednesday. His first goal came on the power play in the second period, and it stood as the game-winner. He also scored an insurance marker in the third. The 38-year-old center has had his share of struggles, but he was a strong performer in a tough matchup. Carter is at 11 goals, 26 points (eight on the power play), 115 shots, 75 hits, 49 blocked shots and a minus-16 rating through 68 appearances.