Carter scored a pair of goals -- one on the power play and the other into an empty net -- in Saturday's 7-4 win over the Rangers in Game 3.

Carter had been held off the scoresheet in the first two games of the series. He put the Penguins ahead 2-1 with a deflection on his first-period tally before adding insurance with an empty-netter in the third. The 37-year-old center has played a third-line role with time on the second power-play unit in the postseason. He had 19 tallies, 26 helpers and 200 shots on net in 76 regular-season outings.