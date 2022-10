Carter (upper body) took the ice at Monday's game-day skate in a non-contact sweater, Dave Molinari of Pittsburgh Hockey Now reports.

Carter's return to practice is a good step in the right direction if the winger is going to be available for Opening Night against the Coyotes on Oct. 13. If Carter is fit, he should slot into a third-line center role where he will hope to replicate his 45-point 2022-23 campaign.