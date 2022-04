Carter registered an assist in Saturday's 7-2 win over the Red Wings.

The assist is great and all, but Carter has looked a bit sluggish in the attacking zone as the regular season winds down. He's recorded only one shot over his last three games, and it's been nearly a month since the veteran has strung together a multi-point outing. That said, there's still deep-league value in the 37-year-old's season total of 18 goals and 25 assists through 73 contests.