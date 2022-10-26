Carter notched a power-play assist, three shots on goal, three blocked shots and two hits in Tuesday's 4-1 loss to the Flames.

Carter moved up to the second line with Jake Guentzel (upper body) and Jason Zucker (undisclosed) both unavailable Tuesday. While the Penguins didn't get a lot going at even strength, Carter was able to help out as they cashed in a power-play chance in the second period. The 37-year-old has impressed so far with six points (three on the power play) through seven contests. He's added 16 shots on net, nine hits, nine blocks and an even plus-minus rating. He should continue to see regular middle-six usage with power-play time, so he could be a solid depth option in fantasy.