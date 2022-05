Carter garnered four goals and one assist, including two power-play points, in seven playoff matches with the Rangers.

Carter's numbers in the postseason followed a fantastic season in Pittsburgh in which he tallied 19 goals, his highest total since 2016-17 when he was with the Kings. The 37-year-old Carter will be back with the Penguins next season and could be elevated into a second-line role depending on whether the team re-signs Evgeni Malkin and/or Bryan Rust.