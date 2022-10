Carter is being evaluated for a lower-body injury suffered in the first period of Saturday's game versus the Kraken, Taylor Haase of DKPittsburghSports.com reports.

Carter only played in the first period before exiting late. The center didn't get on the scoresheet in the contest, logging consecutive pointless outings for the first time this year. He should be considered day-to-day until more information surfaces, likely ahead of Tuesday's game versus the Bruins.