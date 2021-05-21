Carter scored twice, including once on the power play, and had a pair of shots in Thursday's 5-4 win over the Islanders in Game 3. He also won 14 of 20 faceoffs.

The trade-deadline acquisition keeps paying dividends for the Penguins. Carter's first goal, a blocker-side wrist shot from the right circle, gave Pittsburgh a 2-1 lead at 13:33 of the second period. He added his second tally with the man advantage seven minutes into the final frame, taking a feed down low from Evgeni Malkin and shelving it to make it a 4-3 game. Carter has hit the scoresheet in all three games of the series so far, registering three goals and an assist with nine shots.