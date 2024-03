Carter scored a goal on two shots in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Flames.

Carter got a piece of a Ryan Graves shot in the third period, extending the Penguins' lead at the time to 3-1. The tally was Carter's first point since Feb. 6, though he's maintained a fourth-line role as injuries have thinned out the Penguins' wing depth. The 39-year-old forward has seven goals, two assists, 64 shots on net, 57 hits and a minus-6 rating over 52 appearances on the year.