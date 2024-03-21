Carter (upper body) will join the Penguins for their two-game road trip, Rob Rossi of The Athletic reports Thursday.

Carter's presence on the trip could see him return either Friday or Sunday against Dallas or Colorado, respectively. The 29-year-old center hasn't been overly productive this season with just 12 points in 61 outings but should be back in a fourth-line role once given the all-clear. Jesse Puljujarvi and Emil Bemstrom are both candidates to serve as a healthy scratch whenever Carter returns.