Carter scored the game-winning goal on the power play and added a shorthanded tally in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Coyotes.

He also chipped in four shots on net, two PIM, two blocked shots, one hit and a plus-1 rating. Carter had only one goal and two points in 20 games coming into Tuesday's contest, so the 38-year-old doesn't seem likely to repeat this offensive outburst any time soon, but if he keeps his spot on the second power-play unit, he could still put together his 19th straight season with double-digit goals.