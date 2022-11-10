Petry scored a goal, logged six hits, blocked two shots and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Capitals.

Petry tallied the Penguins' third goal of the game. With Jan Rutta (upper body) and Pierre-Olivier Joseph (lower body) exiting in the second period, things got dicey when Petry briefly left the contest in the third period, but he was ultimately able to return before the end of the game. The 34-year-old defenseman ended an eight-game point drought with his tally. He has two goals, three assists, 19 shots on net, 40 hits, 23 blocked shots, 14 PIM and a plus-1 rating in 13 outings this season.