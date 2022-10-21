Petry scored a power-play goal and added two even-strength assists in Thursday's 6-1 win over the Kings.

After helping set up Rickard Rakell for the Penguins' third goal of the game late in the first period, Petry fired home his first goal of the season early in the second, before ending his night with a helper on a Jeff Carter tally in the third. Petry now has four points through his first four games with Pittsburgh, and his spot on the team's star-studded first power-play unit could lead him to a career-best campaign.