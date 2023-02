Petry logged an assist and two shots on goal in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Sharks.

Petry was the only Penguin to earn a point aside from the top-line trio of Sidney Crosby, Jake Guentzel and Rickard Rakell. In nine games since he returned from an upper-body injury, Petry has managed five assists. The defenseman has 18 points, 69 shots on net, 117 hits, 68 blocked shots and a plus-3 rating through 38 contests overall.