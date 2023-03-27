Petry (upper body) will be a game-time decision ahead of Tuesday's matchup with Detroit, Wes Crosby of NHL.com reports.

Petry has missed the last five games due to his upper-body issue but appears to be nearing a return to action. With Marcus Pettersson (lower body), Dmitry Kulikov (lower body) and Jan Rutta (lower body) all still sidelined, the Penguins could certainly use some reinforcements on the blue line. Whenever Petry is cleared to return, he figures to slot into a top-four pairing in addition to joining the No. 2 power-play unit.