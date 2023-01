Petry (upper body) will be a game-time call for Friday's matchup with Ottawa, Seth Rorabaugh of TribLive.com reports.

Petry skated on the No. 1 power-play unit during morning practice, which was the first sign he may be available against the Senators. The veteran blueliner, who's collected 12 points through 28 games this season, has missed the last 16 games with an upper-body issue.