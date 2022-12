Petry (upper body) was placed on long-term injured reserve Tuesday, Taylor Haase of DKPittsburghSports.com reports.

Petry, who is retroactive to Dec. 11, will be out for at least 10 games and 24 days as result of the move to LTIR. He has produced three goals, 12 points, 44 shots on net, 54 blocks and 89 hits in 28 games this season. Pittsburgh also announced Tuesday that Mark Friedman and Drew O'Connor had been recalled from the AHL.