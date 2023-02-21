Petry notched a power-play assist, three shots on goal, two hits and two blocked shots in Monday's 4-2 loss to the Islanders.

Petry has a helper in three of the last four games, though this was his first power-play point since Jan. 24. The 35-year-old defenseman has been pretty steady on offense lately, maintaining some fantasy appeal as a depth option. For the season, he's at three goals, 16 assists, seven power-play points, 78 shots on net, 122 hits, 71 blocked shots and a plus-1 rating through 40 appearances.