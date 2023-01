Petry (upper body) traveled with the Penguins for their two-game road trip, Pens Inside Scoop reports Wednesday.

Based on his designation for long-term injured reserve, Petry can't be activated before Sunday's matchup with Arizona but the fact that he is with the team is certainly a positive sign for his recovery. Prior to getting hurt, the veteran blueliner was stuck in a 13-game goal drought during which he notched five assists, 20 shots and 41 hits while averaging 23:02 of ice time.