Petry (upper body) was not at practice Friday, Rob Rossi of The Athletic reports.
Petry was injured in the opening period Thursday versus the Rangers and did not return. He is being evaluated Friday. Petry has five goals and 26 points in 52 games this season. Stay tuned.
