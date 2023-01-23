Petry logged an assist, four shots, and three hits in Sunday's 2-1 loss to New Jersey.

Petry assisted on Sidney Crosby's goal in the first period, Pittsburgh's lone tally in the contest. The 35-year-old Petry has helpers in consecutive games since returning from a 16-game IR stint. He'll serve as a decent streaming option on the Penguins top pairing and power-play unit while Kris Letang (lower body) is sidelined. Petry has three goals and 11 assists through 30 games in his first season with Pittsburgh.